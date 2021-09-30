Saturday, Oct. 2
College football
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.
College volleyball
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Southridge at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Enterprise at Grant Union, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Dayton-Waitsburg, 12:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale, 10 a.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, noon
Riverside at Vale, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Burns, 1 p.m.
Griswold at Imbler, 10 a.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Oxford Classic in Bend, 2 p.m.
Pendleton, McLoughlin, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Pasco Big Cross Invite, 10:30 a.m.
Prep girls soccer
Nyssa at Stanfield/Echo, noon
Four Rivers at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Four Rivers at Umatilla, noon
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, noon
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, noon
Sunday, Oct. 3
College men’s soccer
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 3 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Prep volleyball
Heppner vs. Enterprise (at Stanfield), 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Baker at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Moses Lake at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Baker, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Prep football
Pendleton at McDaniel, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Dufur at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 5 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Walla Walla (2), 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Pendleton, Griswold, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Mustang Invite, Heppner, 4 p.m.
