Saturday, Oct. 23

College football

Eastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noon

Prep volleyball

Echo vs. Ione at Big Sky League tournament, 10 a.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

BMC District tournament: Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Stanfield/Echo at Nyssa, 11 a.m.

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 11 a.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at University, 11 a.m.

College volleyball

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

College men’s soccer

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25

Prep volleyball

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Prep volleyball

Walla Walla Valley Academy at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Irrigon at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker, 5 p.m.

MCC/GSL District Tournament: Hermiston at Mead, 7 p.m

Prep boys soccer

Irrigon at Ukiah/Long Creek, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Boys prep soccer

Baker at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Prep football

Parkrose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Nyssa at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Championships, John Day, TBD

McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, Milton-Freewater, TBD

College volleyball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

College football

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep cross-county

Hermiston at District 8 3A/4A Cross-country Championships, Spokane, TBD

College men’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

