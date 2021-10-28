Saturday, Oct. 30

Prep volleyball

1A state tournament: Umpqua Valley Christian at Echo, 1 p.m.

2A state tournament: Portland Christian at Stanfield, 1 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

District 8 playoffs: Hermiston at Southridge, 1 p.m. (loser out)

College football

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at District 8 3A/4A Prep cross-country Championships, Spokane, TBD

College men’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga, exhibition, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon vs. Wyoming Community College, American Falls, Idaho, TBA

Thursday, Nov. 4

Prep volleyball

District 8 playoffs: Hermiston vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 5

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 7 p.m.

College cross-country

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBA

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Whitman at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Prep cross-country

3A/2A/1A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBD

Pendleton at 5A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBD

College football

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noon

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.

College women’s wrestling

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

