Saturday, Oct. 9

College football

Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Heppner at Union, noon

Heppner vs. Enterprise (at Union), 2 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles Tournament, 9 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, noon

Weston-McEwen vs. Stanfield at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.

Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.

Griswold at Pine Eagle, 11 a.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston, Pendleton, Weston-McEwen at Max Jensen Classic, Richland, 11 a.m.

Prep boys soccer

Riverside at Sisters, 2 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Richland at Hermiston, noon

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at WWCC, 2:15 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Providence, 12 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at WWCC, noon

Eastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Prep volleyball

Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

River View at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Bickleton at Echo, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Portland Christian at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Grandview at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at MCC meet in Kennewick, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

WWCC at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Prep football

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at Ontario, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m. (Dig Pink)

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Davis (2), 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Prescott, 4 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Riverside Runoff Invitational, TBD

Friday, Oct. 15

Prep football

Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Vale, 6 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Prairie City/Burnt River at Echo, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Burns at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Vale at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Four Rivers at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Boys prep soccer

Nyssa at Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Four Rivers at Riverside, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.

