Saturday, Oct. 9
College football
Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Union, noon
Heppner vs. Enterprise (at Union), 2 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles Tournament, 9 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, noon
Weston-McEwen vs. Stanfield at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Pine Eagle, 11 a.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston, Pendleton, Weston-McEwen at Max Jensen Classic, Richland, 11 a.m.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside at Sisters, 2 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Richland at Hermiston, noon
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at WWCC, 2:15 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Providence, 12 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at WWCC, noon
Eastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.
River View at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Echo, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Portland Christian at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Grandview at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC meet in Kennewick, 3 p.m.
College volleyball
WWCC at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Prep football
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Ontario, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m. (Dig Pink)
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Davis (2), 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Prescott, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Riverside Runoff Invitational, TBD
Friday, Oct. 15
Prep football
Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Vale, 6 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River at Echo, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Burns at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Boys prep soccer
Nyssa at Irrigon, 2 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.
