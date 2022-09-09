Saturday, Sept. 10
Prep girls soccer
Fruitland (Idaho) at Pendleton, noon
Riverdale at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Henley, 2 p.m.
Riverdale at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at La Grande, 12:30 p.m.
Heppner, McLoughlin, Riverside at Griswold Tournament, 9 a.m.
Culver at Stanfield, noon
Weston-McEwen vs. Culver (at Stanfield), 1:30 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin College, 2:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin College, noon
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Bend, 4 p.m.
Trout Lake at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Bend at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Baker at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Echo at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.
Prep slow pitch softball
Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Prep volleyball
Helix vs. Jordan Valley (at Weston-McEwen), 4 p.m.
Jordan Valley at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
College men’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Prep football
Heppner at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
TBD at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.
Joseph at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Heppner vs. Riverside, at Ione, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Echo, 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.
Prep slow pitch softball
West Valley at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Prep football
Lewiston (Idaho) at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Echo at Huntington, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Grant Union, 7 p.m.
Lyle at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Ontario at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
St. Paul at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pendleton, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo at Wallowa County Invitational, TBD
Boys prep soccer
McLoughlin at LCU/SEC, TBD
Irrigon at Nyssa, 3 p.m. (MT)
Riverside at Four Rivers, 1 p.m. (MT)
Prep girls soccer
McLoughlin at Echo/Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 5 p.m. (MT)
Riverside at Four Rivers, 3 p.m. (MT)
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Tacoma, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at SunDome Tournament, TBD
South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, TBD
Irrigon, Umatilla at Riverside Tournament, TBD
Crane vs. Echo (at Stanfield), TBD
Crane at Stanfield, noon
Echo at Stanfield, 3 p.m.
McLoughlin at Liberty Christian, 11 a.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Kennewick, noon
Riverside at Nyssa, 11 a.m. (MT)
Irrigon at Four Rivers, noon (MT)
Umatilla at Echo/Stanfield, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside at Nyssa, 1 p.m. (MT)
Irrigon at Four Rivers, 2 p.m. (MT)
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Oregon City Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Yakima, noon
