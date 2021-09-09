Saturday, Sept. 11
Prep football
Warrenton at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Ione/Arlington at Condon Tournament, 9 a.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Umatilla at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Prep cross-country
McLoughlin at Chiawana Invite, Pasco, 10:30 a.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain vs. Snow College at Starr Invite, 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain vs. College of Southern Idaho at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.
EOU vs. Lewis-Clark State College at EOU, 5 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon.
Monday, Sept. 13Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14Prep volleyball
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Umatilla at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Portland Christian, 3 p.m.
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Prescott, 4 p.m.
Portland Christian at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Wenatchee at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
College volleyball
EOU vs. College of Idaho at Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15Prep volleyball
McLoughlin at College Place, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
McLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Putnam at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
WWCC at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
WWCC at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16Prep football
Putnam at Pendleton (at PHS), 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Grant Union at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Prescott at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at West Valley (2), 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17Prep football
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Burns, 7 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Echo, 7 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Stanfield/Echo at Wallowa County Invitational, 3 p.m.
College volleyball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
