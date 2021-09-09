Saturday, Sept. 11

Prep football

Warrenton at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Ione/Arlington at Condon Tournament, 9 a.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Prep cross-country

McLoughlin at Chiawana Invite, Pasco, 10:30 a.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain vs. Snow College at Starr Invite, 1 p.m.

Blue Mountain vs. College of Southern Idaho at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.

EOU vs. Lewis-Clark State College at EOU, 5 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon.

Monday, Sept. 13Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14Prep volleyball

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Umatilla at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Portland Christian, 3 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Prescott, 4 p.m.

Portland Christian at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Wenatchee at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

College volleyball

EOU vs. College of Idaho at Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15Prep volleyball

McLoughlin at College Place, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

McLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Putnam at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

WWCC at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

WWCC at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16Prep football

Putnam at Pendleton (at PHS), 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Grant Union at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Prescott at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at West Valley (2), 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17Prep football

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Burns, 7 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Echo, 7 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Stanfield/Echo at Wallowa County Invitational, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.