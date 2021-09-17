Saturday, Sept. 18

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at Oregon City Invite,11:30 a.m.

Prep volleyball

Umatilla, Stanfield at Riverside Tournament, 10 a.m.

Girls prep soccer

Baker at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Riverside at Catlin Gabel, 1 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, noon

Monday, Sept. 20

Prep volleyball

Walla Walla Valley Academy at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Baker at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prep volleyball

The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia White Salmon, 6:30 p.m.

Griswold at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Condon at Echo, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Sunnyside at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at MCC meet in Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Prep volleyball

Pilot Rock a Heppner, 5 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Mitchell/Sprat at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Eisenhower (2), 4 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Heppner, Griswold, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Umatilla at Stanfield Fun Country, TBD

Friday, Sept. 24

Prep football

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Grant Union, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Echo at Dayville/Monument, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Four Corners, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Four Rivers, 2 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Heppner at Bridgette Nelson, The Dalles,10 a.m.

Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii at Champs Invite, Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.