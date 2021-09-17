Saturday, Sept. 18
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Oregon City Invite,11:30 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Umatilla, Stanfield at Riverside Tournament, 10 a.m.
Girls prep soccer
Baker at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside at Catlin Gabel, 1 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, noon
Monday, Sept. 20
Prep volleyball
Walla Walla Valley Academy at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Baker at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Prep volleyball
The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Ontario at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Columbia White Salmon, 6:30 p.m.
Griswold at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Condon at Echo, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Sunnyside at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC meet in Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Prep volleyball
Pilot Rock a Heppner, 5 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.
Mitchell/Sprat at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Eisenhower (2), 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner, Griswold, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Umatilla at Stanfield Fun Country, TBD
Friday, Sept. 24
Prep football
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Baker at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Grant Union, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Echo at Dayville/Monument, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Echo at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 2 p.m.
Riverside at Four Corners, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Four Rivers, 2 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner at Bridgette Nelson, The Dalles,10 a.m.
Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii at Champs Invite, Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.