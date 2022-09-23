Saturday, Sept. 24
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at North Marion Tournament, TBD
Pilot Rock at Cove, TBD
Riverside at Vale, 10 a.m. (MT)
Umatilla at Nyssa, noon
McLoughlin at Burns, noon
Riverside at Nyssa, 3 p.m. (MT)
Umatilla at Vale, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Four Rivers at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Nyssa at Umatilla, 11 a.m.
Four Rivers at McLoughlin, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Long Creek, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Pendleton, Pilot Rock at Three Course Challenge, Warrenton, TBD
McLoughlin at Connell Invite, TBD
McLoughlin at Hawk Invite, Walla Walla, TBD
College men’s soccer
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, noon
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Griswold at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.
Echo at Pilot Rock, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Ontario at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep slow pitch softball
Davis at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Prep boys soccer
Baker at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
College volleyball
Yakima at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Prep football
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hood River at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Prairie City, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Baker, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Walla Walla (2), 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Prep football
West Valley at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Madras at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Harper at Echo, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Pendleton, McLoughlin, Stanfield/Echo at Baker Invitational, TBD
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Echo/Stanfield at Nyssa, 4 p.m. (MT)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.