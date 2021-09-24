Saturday, Sept. 25

College football

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Union at Heppner, noon

Pendleton at Oregon City Tournament, 7 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union at Stanfield, 1:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 3 p.m.

Dayton-Waitsburg at McLoughlin, 12:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 1 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 10 a.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 1 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.

Pendleton at Lewiston, noon

McLoughlin at Ontario, 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.

Irrigon at Four Corners, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Lewiston at Pendleton, noon

McLoughlin at Ontario, 12:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Four Rivers, noon

Riverside at Nyssa, 11 a.m.

Prep cross-country

Pendleton at Three Course Challenge, TBD

McLoughlin at Connell Invite, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at John Hascall Memorial 3K, TBD

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 2:15 p.m.

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, noon

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Prep volleyball

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Echo, 5 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Prep volleyball

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Prep volleyball

Heppner at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermison at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

