On the slate: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

Saturday, Sept. 25

College football
College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball
Union at Heppner, noon
Pendleton at Oregon City Tournament, 7 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union at Stanfield, 1:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 3 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at McLoughlin, 12:30 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 1 p.m.
Wallowa at Griswold, 10 a.m.
Joseph at Griswold, 1 p.m.

Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.
Pendleton at Lewiston, noon
McLoughlin at Ontario, 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Four Corners, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer
Lewiston at Pendleton, noon
McLoughlin at Ontario, 12:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Four Rivers, noon
Riverside at Nyssa, 11 a.m.

Prep cross-country
Pendleton at Three Course Challenge, TBD
McLoughlin at Connell Invite, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at John Hascall Memorial 3K, TBD

College men's soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 2:15 p.m.
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women's soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, noon
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Prep volleyball
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer
La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Prep volleyball
Heppner at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Baker, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer
Hermison at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
