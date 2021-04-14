THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Prep boys tennis

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston at Richland, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Prep baseball

Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River (2), 2 p.m.

Union/Cove at Umatilla (2), 2 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Stanfield/Echo (2), 1 p.m.

Heppner at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.

Hood River at Pendleton (2), 2 p.m.

McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), noon

Prep boys soccer

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

Stanfield, Heppner, Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Pendleton, 1 p.m.

College men’s basketball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Prep baseball

McLoughlin at Irrigon (2), 11 a.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Latke at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 1 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (2), noon

Prep softball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Hepper/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), noon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.