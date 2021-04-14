THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Prep boys tennis
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston at Richland, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Prep baseball
Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River (2), 2 p.m.
Union/Cove at Umatilla (2), 2 p.m.
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Stanfield/Echo (2), 1 p.m.
Heppner at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.
Hood River at Pendleton (2), 2 p.m.
McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), noon
Prep boys soccer
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.
Prep track and field
Stanfield, Heppner, Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Pendleton, 1 p.m.
College men’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Prep baseball
McLoughlin at Irrigon (2), 11 a.m.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Latke at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 1 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (2), noon
Prep softball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City at Hepper/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), noon
