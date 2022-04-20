Thursday, April 21
Prep softball
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Ione at Mt. Adams Invitational, Trout Lake, 3 p.m.
Prep tennis
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.
Sherman boys and girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Prep baseball
Joseph at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Vale at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Burns at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Enterprise at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Vale at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana (2), 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at Union Invite, Buffalo Peak Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Prep lacrosse
Kamiakin at Hermiston (AMMS), 7:30 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
Irrigon, Riverside at Wayne Invitational, Vale, 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Redmond (2), noon
McLoughlin at Ontario (2), noon
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.
Redmond at Pendleton (2), noon
McLoughlin at Ontario (2), 1 p.m. (MT)
Track and field
Hermiston at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
Pendleton at The Willamette Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.
Griswold, Heppner, Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at 1A/2A/3A Regional Meet, EOU, 10 a.m.
McLoughlin at MacDougall Invite, Colfax, 11 a.m.
College baseball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Big Ben (2), noon
Monday, April 25
Prep baseball
Heppner at Baker, 5 p.m.
Prep softball
Heppner/Ione at Baker, 5 p.m.
Prep golf
Pendleton girls at The Dalles, 11 a.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Redmond girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Prep baseball
Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 4 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Enterprise at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Sherman at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner, Weston-McEwen at Big Cats Senior Night, Stanfield, 4 p.m.
College softball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), noon
Wednesday, April 27
College baseball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
Hood River Valley girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Arlington, Condon at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
Griswold, Pilot Rock, Riverside at Bucks Small Meet Invite, Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at College Place, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at MCC meet, Southridge, TBD
Prep golf
Hermiston at MCC pod, Richland, 10 a.m.
Heppner at Echo Invite, Echo Hills Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Prep tennis
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Prep baseball
Nyssa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.
McLoughlin at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 2 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Vale at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Baker at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.
Elgin at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton girls at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Hermiston boys at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Arlington at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Wenatchee at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner, Irrigon, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Echo/Stanfield, Umatilla at Kiwanis Invite, Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, 2 p.m.
Riverside, Weston-McEwen at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa, 2 p.m.
Prep golf
Echo at Echo Hills Golf Course, TBD
College softball
Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 2 p.m.
College Rodeo
Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals, EOTEC, Hermiston, 6 p.m.
