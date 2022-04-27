Schedule subject to change

Thursday, April 28

Prep baseball

Weston-McEwen at College Place, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at MCC meet, Southridge, TBD

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Richland, 10 a.m.

Heppner at Echo Invite, Echo Hills Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Prep tennis

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.

Ione/Heppner at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Prep baseball

Nyssa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

Vale at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Vale at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.

Elgin at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley (2), 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton girls at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Wenatchee at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner, Irrigon, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Echo/Stanfield, Umatilla at Kiwanis Invite, Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, 2 p.m.

Riverside, Weston-McEwen at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Prep golf

Echo at Echo Hills Golf Course, TBD

College softball

Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 2 p.m.

College Rodeo

Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals, EOTEC, Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Prep baseball

Heppner at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.

Sherman at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Lyle (2), 11 a.m.

Grandview at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Ione at Jeff Agar Invitational, Trout Lake, 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union Relays, 11 a.m.

McLoughlin at Legends Invite, Walla Walla, 10:30 a.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho (2), noon

College Rodeo

Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals, EOTEC, Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Prep tennis

The Dalles boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Pendleton girls at The Dalles, 3 p.m.

Prep golf

Pendleton girls at Meadow Lakes, Prineville, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Prep baseball

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Prep tennis

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Stanfield, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Sun Willows Golf Course, TBD

Track and field

Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Mustang Senior Night, Heppner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Track and field

Hermiston at MCC meet, Pasco, TBD

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Ridgeview girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Prep baseball

Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)

Umatilla at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Umatilla at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)

Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview (2), 3 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at Enterprise Invite, Alpine Meadows Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Richland Twilight, Hanford, TBD

Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Baker Invite, 10 a.m.

Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton at Sherman, 3 p.m.

Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, TBD

Prep lacrosse

Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

College softball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.