Times subject to change
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Prep boys tennis
Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston, Kamiakin at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m
McLoughlin at Baker, 2:30 p.m.
Ione at Burns Invitational, 4 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon
Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.
Prep girls golf
Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon
Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Prep baseball
Hermiston at Kennewick (2), 4 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Richland at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles (2), 3 p.m.
McLoughlin at Union/Cove (2), 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 11 a.m.
Prep track and field
La Grande, The Dalles at Pendleton, 1 p.m.
Heppner, Irrigon, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Union, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, noon
Prep boys golf
Heppner vs. Dufur at The Dalles Country Club, 9 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Heppner vs. Dufur at The Dalles Country Club, 9 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Nixyaawii at Wildhorse, noon
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 6:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Prep baseball
McLoughlin at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Dufur/South Wasco County (2), 11 a.m.
Riverside at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.
Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 11 a.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph (2), noon
Prep track and field
McLoughlin at Clearwater Invitational, Lapwai, ID, 10 a.m.
Arlington, Bickleton, Griswold, Horizon Christian, Ione, Klickitat, Mitchell-Spray, Monument, Wheeler at Condon, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), 1 p.m.
