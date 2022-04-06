Schedule subject to change
Thursday, April 7
Prep softball
Umatilla at Pendleton JV, 4 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner Invitational, Willow Creek Country Club, 1 p.m.
Prep tennis
Sherman at Irrigon 2 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Mount Si, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Prep baseball
Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Grant Union at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at Nixyaawii, Birch Creek Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Snohomish, 6 p.m.
Track and field
Griswold, Heppner, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at La Grande Invite, 10 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Moscow Invitational, TBD
Saturday, April 9
Prep baseball
Sherman at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock at Union (2), 11 a.m.
Lyle at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Dufur at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Wilsonville (2), noon
Prep tennis
Stanfield/Echo at Sherman, 10 a.m.
Track and field
Ione at St. Paul Buckaroo Roundup, 10:30 a.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Prep golf
Pendleton girls at Birch Creek, 11 a.m.
Prep tennis
Hood River Valley boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Prep baseball
Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
McLoughlin at Echo/Stanfield (2), 3 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
College Place at Weston-McEwen, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Ione/Heppner, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin, 4:30 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), noon
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
The Dalles girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep golf
Echo at Burns Invite, Valley Country Club, TBD
Pendleton girls at Hood River, noon
Thursday, April 14
Prep baseball
Pendleton JV at Heppner, 3 p.m.
Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Prep golf
Hermiston at MCC pod, Richland, 10:30 a.m.
Prep tennis
Weston-McEwen boys and girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at River City Relays, Hanford, TBD
Ione, Irrigon, Umatilla at Columbia River Invitational, Riverside, 3:15 p.m.
