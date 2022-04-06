Schedule subject to change

Thursday, April 7

Prep softball

Umatilla at Pendleton JV, 4 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner Invitational, Willow Creek Country Club, 1 p.m.

Prep tennis

Sherman at Irrigon 2 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Mount Si, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Prep baseball

Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Grant Union at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at Nixyaawii, Birch Creek Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Snohomish, 6 p.m.

Track and field

Griswold, Heppner, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at La Grande Invite, 10 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Moscow Invitational, TBD

Saturday, April 9

Prep baseball

Sherman at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock at Union (2), 11 a.m.

Lyle at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Dufur at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Wilsonville (2), noon

Prep tennis

Stanfield/Echo at Sherman, 10 a.m.

Track and field

Ione at St. Paul Buckaroo Roundup, 10:30 a.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 1 p.m.

Monday, April 11

Prep golf

Pendleton girls at Birch Creek, 11 a.m.

Prep tennis

Hood River Valley boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Pendleton girls at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Prep baseball

Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

McLoughlin at Echo/Stanfield (2), 3 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

College Place at Weston-McEwen, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Ione/Heppner, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin, 4:30 p.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), noon

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys at The Dalles, 3 p.m.

The Dalles girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep golf

Echo at Burns Invite, Valley Country Club, TBD

Pendleton girls at Hood River, noon

Thursday, April 14

Prep baseball

Pendleton JV at Heppner, 3 p.m.

Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Richland, 10:30 a.m.

Prep tennis

Weston-McEwen boys and girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at River City Relays, Hanford, TBD

Ione, Irrigon, Umatilla at Columbia River Invitational, Riverside, 3:15 p.m.

