THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Prep football
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Prep track
Hanford at Hermiston, noon
College baseball
Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Prep football
Pendleton at Summit, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Heppner vs. Amity, Dufur High School, 6 p.m., canceled
Grant Union at Stanfield, 3 p.m.
Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Prep baseball
Pasco at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
College men's basketball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.
College women's basketball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Prep volleyball
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, noon
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.
