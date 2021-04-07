THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Prep football

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Prep track

Hanford at Hermiston, noon

College baseball

Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Prep football

Pendleton at Summit, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Heppner vs. Amity, Dufur High School, 6 p.m., canceled

Grant Union at Stanfield, 3 p.m.

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Prep baseball

Pasco at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

College men's basketball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.

College women's basketball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Prep volleyball

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, noon

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.

