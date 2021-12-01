Thursday, Dec. 2

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Richland, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Griswold at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD

Sunnyside at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

McLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Pendleton vs. Crescent Valley at Ridgeview Tournament, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Echo vs. Union at Lions Tournament, Union, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 6 p.m.

Pendleton vs. Liberty at Wilsonville Tournament, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at College Place, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Heppner at Enterprise Invitational, 10 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain vs. Highline at Spokane, 3:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 4

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Tyrone S. Woods Invite, Oregon City, TBD

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD

Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD

Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD

Pendleton vs. Lebanon at Ridgeview Tournament, 11 a.m.

Umatilla JV at Griswold, 1:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 12:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Heppner, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Selah, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Wilsonville Tournament, TBD

Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD

Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD

Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 2 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Selah, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Green River at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 5

College women’s basketball

Gonzaga Club at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

