Thursday, Dec. 2
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Richland, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Griswold at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD
Prep swimming
Pendleton at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Prep girls basketball
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
McLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Crescent Valley at Ridgeview Tournament, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Echo vs. Union at Lions Tournament, Union, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 6 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Liberty at Wilsonville Tournament, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at College Place, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Sherman at Sherman County Invite, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Damascus Christian at Ione Basketball Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Heppner at Enterprise Invitational, 10 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain vs. Highline at Spokane, 3:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 4
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Tyrone S. Woods Invite, Oregon City, TBD
Prep girls basketball
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD
Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Pendleton vs. Lebanon at Ridgeview Tournament, 11 a.m.
Umatilla JV at Griswold, 1:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 12:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Heppner, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Selah, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Wilsonville Tournament, TBD
Irrigon at Ione Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lions Tournament, Union, TBD
Pilot Rock at Sherman at Sherman County Invite, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Ione Basketball Bonanza, TBD
Weston-McEwen at Gaston, 2 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Selah, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Green River at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 5
College women’s basketball
Gonzaga Club at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 6
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton JV at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.