On the slate: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 23Prep girls basketballWeston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.Boys prep basketballWeston-McEwen at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.Monday, Dec. 27Prep girls basketballMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDPilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 1 p.m.Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4 p.m.Prep boys basketballMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDPilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 2:30 p.m.Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 28Prep girls basketballMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDPilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.Stanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4:30 p.m.Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (WA), 6 p.m.Prep boys basketballHermiston at West Valley (Spokane), TBDPendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBDMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDPilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.Hermiston at West Valley, 5 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterStanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 6 p.m.Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (WA), 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 29Prep girls wrestlingHermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.Prep boys wrestlingPendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.Prep boys basketballPendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBDMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDWeston-McEwen at Grant Union, 6 p.m.Girls basketballMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDWeston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 30Prep girls basketballUmatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBDStanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.Riverside at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.Walla Walla at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.Prep boys basketballPendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBDUmatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBDStanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.Riverside at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.Prep boys wrestlingPendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.Heppner at Riverside Rumble, 11 a.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Tournament Commerce Geology Baker Weston-mcewen Tbd Prep Cancer Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.