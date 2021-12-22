Thursday, Dec. 23

Prep girls basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Boys prep basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 1 p.m.

Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 2:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (WA), 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at West Valley (Spokane), TBD

Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at West Valley, 5 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (WA), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Riverside at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Walla Walla at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.

Heppner at Riverside Rumble, 11 a.m.

