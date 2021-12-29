Thursday, Dec. 30

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Pendleton vs. Bend, at Summit Holiday Classic, 12:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.

Heppner at Riverside Rumble, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Saturday, Jan. 1

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Prep girls basketball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.

Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian (WA) at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

River View (WA) at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian (WA) at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

River View (WA) at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Prep girls basketball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imber, 6 p.m.

Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Echo, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at La Salle, 7:15 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imber, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 7:30 p.m.

Preps boys wrestling

Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Riverside at Jo-Hi Invitational, noon

Hermiston at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.