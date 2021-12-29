Sorry, an error occurred.
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD
Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton vs. Bend, at Summit Holiday Classic, 12:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.
Heppner at Riverside Rumble, 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.
Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian (WA) at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
River View (WA) at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian (WA) at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
River View (WA) at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imber, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at La Salle, 7:15 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Cove, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imber, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 7:30 p.m.
Preps boys wrestling
Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Riverside at Jo-Hi Invitational, noon
Hermiston at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD
