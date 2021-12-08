Thursday, Dec. 9

Prep girls basketball

Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Irrigon vs. McLoughlin, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Umatilla vs. Grant Union, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Bandon at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Bonanza at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Putnam, 7:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.

McLoughlin vs. Irrigon, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Umatilla vs. Grant Union, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Irrigon, Heppner/Ione at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 11:45 a.m.

Echo vs. Union at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Four Rivers at Arlington Snowball Classic, 3 p.m.

Heppner vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 3 p.m.

Umatilla vs. Irrigon, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Grant Union, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Klickitat/Glenwood, Arlington Snowball Classic, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin vs. Riverside, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 6:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Stanfield vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 9:45 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 1:15 p.m.

Echo vs. Union at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Griswold vs. Four Rivers at Arlington Snowball Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Umatilla vs. Irrigon, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 4:45 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Grant Union, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Putnam at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside vs. McLoughlin, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Klickitat/Glenwood, Arlington Snowball Classic, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Centralia, 7 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston, Pendleton, McLoughlin at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, 7 a.m.

Irrigon at Culver Invite, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 11

Prep girls basketball

Weston-McEwen vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Echo vs. Jordan Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 10 a.m.

Irrigon vs. Nixyaawii, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 10 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 11:30 a.m.

Grant Union vs. Riverside, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Griswold, Arlington Snowball Classic, 2 p.m.

McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 3:15 p.m.

Pendleton at Clarkston, (Washington), 6 p.m.

Heppner vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 6:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Weston-McEwen vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 9:45 a.m.

Irrigon vs. Nixyaawii, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.

Echo vs. Jordan Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Bandon vs. Stanfield, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 1:15 p.m.

Riverside vs. Grant Union at Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Ione/Arlington, Arlington Snowball Classic, 3:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 4:45 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston, Pendleton, McLoughlin at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, 7 a.m.

Irrigon at Culver Invite, TBD

Prep swimming

Pendleton at La Grande, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain vs. Umpqua at Centralia, noon

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Lewiston (Idaho), 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Lewiston, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Richland at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner at Echo, noon

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Clark College, 7:30 p.m.

