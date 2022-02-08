Thursday, Feb. 10
Prep girls basketball
Nixyaawii at Pendleton JV, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Nixyaawii at Pendleton JV, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Prep girls basketball
MCC/GSL District 8 Tournament: University at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Stanfield JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Echo at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Redmond, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Condon, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield JV at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
La Grande, McLoughlin at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters, TBD
College women’s basketball
Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Prep girls basketball
Condon at Echo, 2 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
MCC/GSL District 8 Tournament: Hermiston at GSL No. 2, TBD
Condon at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Intermountain Conference District Championships, Crook County, 9 a.m.
La Grande, McLoughlin at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters, 10 a.m.
WIAA Region 4 Regional Tournament at Hermiston, 10 a.m.
Heppner at Pine Eagle, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Pendleton at Intermountain Conference District Championships, Hood River, 9 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.
College track and field
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth Invitational, 8 a.m.
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at Pacific (2), noon
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 2 p.m.
College women’s lacrosse
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, noon
Sunday, Feb. 13
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at Pacific (2), noon
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Willamette (2), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
