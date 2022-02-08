Thursday, Feb. 10

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Pendleton JV, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Pendleton JV, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Prep girls basketball

MCC/GSL District 8 Tournament: University at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Stanfield JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Echo at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Redmond, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Condon, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield JV at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

La Grande, McLoughlin at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters, TBD

College women’s basketball

Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Prep girls basketball

Condon at Echo, 2 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Griswold at Joseph, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

MCC/GSL District 8 Tournament: Hermiston at GSL No. 2, TBD

Condon at Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Intermountain Conference District Championships, Crook County, 9 a.m.

La Grande, McLoughlin at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters, 10 a.m.

WIAA Region 4 Regional Tournament at Hermiston, 10 a.m.

Heppner at Pine Eagle, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Pendleton at Intermountain Conference District Championships, Hood River, 9 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.

Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at Whitworth Invitational, 8 a.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Pacific (2), noon

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 2 p.m.

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, noon

Sunday, Feb. 13

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Pacific (2), noon

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Willamette (2), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

