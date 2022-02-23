Thursday, Feb. 24

Prep girls wrestling

Riverside at 3A state tournament, Culver, 9 a.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College (2), 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

1A state playoffs: Ione/Arlington at Nixyaawii, TBD

2A state playoffs: Stanfield at Western Christian, 6 p.m.

2A state playoffs: Bandon at Heppner, 6 p.m.

3A state playoffs: Umatilla at Santiam Christian, 7 p.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, noon

Eastern Oregon vs. Hope International, Rocklin, California, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Prep wrestling

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Ridgeview High School, 9 a.m.

McLoughlin at 4A state tournament, Cascade High School, 9 a.m.

Riverside, Irrigon at 3A state tournament, La Pine High School, 9 a.m.

Heppner/Ione, Echo at 2A state tournament, Culver High School, 9 a.m.

Prep girls basketball

1A state playoffs: Echo vs. TBD

1A state playoffs: Nixyaawii vs. TBD

2A state playoffs: Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.

3A state playoffs: Hermiston vs. Everett, Everett CC, 2 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon vs. Marymount California, Rocklin, California (2), 10 a.m.

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon vs. Whitworth, Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

