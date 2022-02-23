Thursday, Feb. 24
Prep girls wrestling
Riverside at 3A state tournament, Culver, 9 a.m.
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Menlo College (2), 10 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
1A state playoffs: Ione/Arlington at Nixyaawii, TBD
2A state playoffs: Stanfield at Western Christian, 6 p.m.
2A state playoffs: Bandon at Heppner, 6 p.m.
3A state playoffs: Umatilla at Santiam Christian, 7 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, noon
Eastern Oregon vs. Hope International, Rocklin, California, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Prep wrestling
Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Ridgeview High School, 9 a.m.
McLoughlin at 4A state tournament, Cascade High School, 9 a.m.
Riverside, Irrigon at 3A state tournament, La Pine High School, 9 a.m.
Heppner/Ione, Echo at 2A state tournament, Culver High School, 9 a.m.
1A state playoffs: Echo vs. TBD
1A state playoffs: Nixyaawii vs. TBD
2A state playoffs: Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.
3A state playoffs: Hermiston vs. Everett, Everett CC, 2 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
College women’s lacrosse
Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
College women’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Great Falls, Montana, TBA
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
Eastern Oregon vs. Marymount California, Rocklin, California (2), 10 a.m.
Eastern Oregon vs. Whitworth, Walla Walla, 1 p.m.
