Thursday, Feb. 3

Prep girls basketball

Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Crane, Baker High School, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Crane, Baker High School, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

College women’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, noon

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 2 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Vale at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Union, 7 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Vale at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 4 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 6 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Burns at Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 2 p.m.

Vale at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 3 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Vale at Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.

Burns at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 5 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner, Pendleton, Echo/Stanfield, Hermiston, Irrigon, McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, Pine Eagle, Riverside at Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational, TBA

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.