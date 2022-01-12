Thursday, Jan. 13

Prep boys swimming

Hermiston at Hood River Valley, 3:15 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, TBD

Friday, Jan. 14

Prep girls basketball

Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 5 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Echo at Klickitat/Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Trout Lake, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Klickitat/Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Prep boys swimming

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Dufur at Echo, 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 3:15 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Dufur at Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Southridge Tournament, TBD

Hermiston at Ellensburg Tournament, 9 a.m.

