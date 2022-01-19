Thursday, Jan 20
Prep girls bowling
Southridge at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Hanford, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
La Grande, Redmond, Ridgeview at Pendleton Duals, 5 p.m.
Hermiston, Chiawana at Hanford, 6 p.m.
College women’s wrestling
EOU vs. Southwestern Oregon CC, Salem, TBA
EOU at Corban, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Othello, 5 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Heppner at Grant Union, noon
Prep girls basketball
Riverside at Vale, 5 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 6 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Echo at Trout Lake, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Riverside at Vale, 6:30 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s wrestling
EOU at Missouri Valley Invitational, Marshall, Missouri, TBA
College women’s basketball
EOU vs. Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
EOU vs. Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Othello, 10 a.m.
Boys prep wrestling
Hermiston at Post Falls, TBD
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Vale, 2 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 2 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 3:15 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at Vale, 3:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
EOU vs. Southern Oregon, 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
EOU vs. Southern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Prep girls bowling
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Condon at Echo, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Condon at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball
EOU vs. College of Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
EOU vs. College of Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
College women’s basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Prep girls wrestling
Kennewick at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Riverside at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
