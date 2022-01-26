Schedule subject to change

Thursday, Jan. 27

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Kennewick, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston at Kennewick, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Crane, 4:30 pm.

Griswold vs. Powder Valley, 7:30 pm.

Riverside at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Atomic Bowl, Richland, Washington, 12 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston vs. Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at Vale, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, 5:45 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Union, 6 p.m.

Heppner vs. Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Griswold at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian, Hood River, 6 p.m.

Echo vs. Lyle/Wishram, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton vs. Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Vale, 6:30 p.m.

Griswold at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Lyle/Wishram, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner vs. Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, Washington, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

EOU vs. Bushnell, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. Bushnell, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Prep boys swimming

Hermiston at MCC Championships, Cheney, Washington, 1 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.

Echo at Horizon Christian, Hood River, 2 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufer, 2 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Southridge, 3:15 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 3:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Imbler, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Long Creek/Ukiah at Harper Charter, 3 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Echo at Horizon Christian, Hood River, 3:30 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 4:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 5 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Southridge, 5 p.m.

Griswold vs. Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union 5:30 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

EOU at Clackamas Open, Oregon City, 9 a.m.

College women’s wrestling

EOU vs. Big Bend, 12 p.m.

College women’s basketball

BMCC at Big Bend, 2 p.m.

EOU vs Corban, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

BMCC at Big Bend, 4 p.m.

EOU vs Corban, 5 p.m.

