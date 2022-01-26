Sorry, an error occurred.
Schedule subject to change
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Kennewick, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Prep girls basketball
Irrigon at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold vs. Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Crane, 4:30 pm.
Griswold vs. Powder Valley, 7:30 pm.
Riverside at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Atomic Bowl, Richland, Washington, 12 p.m.
Hermiston vs. Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland, 5:45 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Union, 6 p.m.
Heppner vs. Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Griswold at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian, Hood River, 6 p.m.
Echo vs. Lyle/Wishram, 6 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale, 6:30 p.m.
Griswold at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Lyle/Wishram, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland, Washington, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
EOU vs. Bushnell, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
EOU vs. Bushnell, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Prep boys swimming
Hermiston at MCC Championships, Cheney, Washington, 1 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
Echo at Horizon Christian, Hood River, 2 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufer, 2 p.m.
Hermiston vs. Southridge, 3:15 p.m.
Umatilla at Burns, 3:30 p.m.
Griswold vs. Imbler, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Long Creek/Ukiah at Harper Charter, 3 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Echo at Horizon Christian, Hood River, 3:30 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 4:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Burns, 5 p.m.
Hermiston vs. Southridge, 5 p.m.
Griswold vs. Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union 5:30 p.m.
College men’s wrestling
EOU at Clackamas Open, Oregon City, 9 a.m.
College women’s wrestling
EOU vs. Big Bend, 12 p.m.
BMCC at Big Bend, 2 p.m.
EOU vs Corban, 3 p.m.
BMCC at Big Bend, 4 p.m.
EOU vs Corban, 5 p.m.
