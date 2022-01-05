Schedules subject to change

Thursday, Jan. 6

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Prep girls basketball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler 6 p.m.

Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Echo, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at La Salle, 7:15 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

EOU vs. Warner Pacific, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. Warner Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Preps boys wrestling

Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Riverside at Jo-Hi Invitational, noon

Hermiston at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD

College men’s wrestling

EOU at Arizona Christian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Ontario, 3 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 4 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m. McLoughlin at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 5:30 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

EOU vs. Multnomah, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. Multnomah, 5 p.m.

Preps boys wrestling

Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Riverside at Jo-Hi Invitational, noon

Hermiston at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD

College men’s wrestling

EOU at Embry-Riddle (Arizona), 6 p.m.

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Jay Rowen Invite, Redmond, TBD

Monday, Jan. 10

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Stanfield at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Prep girls bowling

Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Chiawana, 5:45 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

EOU vs. Warner Pacific at Pendleton, 3:30 p.m.

EOU vs. Corban at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

