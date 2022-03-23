Schedule subject to change
Thursday, March 24
Prep baseball
Riverside at White Salmon, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Bulldog Invite, Hermiston, TBD
Friday, March 25
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Pilot Rock vs. Burns, Union Spring Bash, noon
Umatilla vs. Seaside, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, noon
Umatilla vs. Valley Catholic, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, Union Spring Bash, 4:30 p.m.
College baseball
Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), noon
College softball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Umatilla vs. Stayton, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Warrenton, Union Spring Bash, 11 a.m.
Boys soccer
Southridge at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
McLoughlin at Hawks Invite, College Place, 10 a.m.
Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), noon
Monday, March 28
Prep golf
Hermiston boys at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Pendleton girls at Wildhorse, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Madras at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at College Place, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton at College Place, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton at La Grande, 3 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 1 p.m.
Hermiston at MCC pod, Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Pendleton JV at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at MCC meet, Hanford, 3:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Riverside, Marker 40 Golf Club, TBD
Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, noon
La Grande at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Heppner, 4 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.