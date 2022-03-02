Schedule subject to change

Thursday, March 3

Prep girls basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. Country Christian, Baker High School, 3:15 p.m.

1A state tournament: Echo vs. North Douglas, Baker High School, 8:15 p.m.

2A state state tournament, Pendleton Convention Center

Stanfield vs. Salem Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Gervais vs. Bandon, 3:15 p.m.

Faith Bible vs. Union, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview vs. Central Linn, 8:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

3A state tournament: Umatilla vs. Cascade Christian, North Bend High School, 3:15 p.m.

2A state tournament, Pendleton High School

Kennedy vs. Western Christian, 1:30 p.m.

East Linn Christian Academy vs. Bonanza, 3:35 p.m.

Regis vs. Salem Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Heppner vs. Knappa, 8:15 p.m.

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

Friday, March 4

Prep girls basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs.TBD

1A state tournament: Echo vs. TBD

2A state tournament: Stanfield vs. TBD

Prep boys basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs.TBD

2A state tournament: Heppner vs. TBD

3A state tournament: Umatilla, vs. TBD

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell (2), 1 p.m.

Clackamas at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

College men’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, Wichita, Kansas, TBA

College track and field

Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA

College baseball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Bushnell (2), 11 a.m.

Mt. Hood at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Corban, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

College baseball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 11 a.m.

