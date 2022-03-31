Thursday, March 31

Prep baseball

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Pendleton JV at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at MCC meet, Hanford, 3:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner vs. Riverside, Marker 40 Golf Club, TBD

Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, noon

Prep tennis

La Grande at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Heppner, 4 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.

Wilsonville at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Grant Union (2), 2 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at White Salmon (2), 3 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner at McLoughlin Invite, Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, noon

Hermiston girls and boys, Pendleton boys at Big River Golf Course, TBD

Echo at Dufur Invite, The Dalles, TBD

Track and field

Griswold, Heppner, Ione, Irrigon, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Carnival of Speed, McLoughlin, 10 a.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Prep baseball

Union at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock at Lyle (2), 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Sherman (2), 11 a.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.

Track and field

Pendleton at Clay Lewis Invite, Hanford, 10:30 a.m.

College baseball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Prep softball

Echo/Stanfield at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Walla Walla at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys at Crook County, 3 p.m.

Crook County girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Prep baseball

Pendleton vs. Bend, at Hood River, 2 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.

La Grande JV at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Prep softball

Pilot Rock at Union (2), 3 p.m.

La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Prep golf

Pendleton girls at Prineville Country Club, 11 a.m.

College softball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Prep baseball

Baker/Powder Valley at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.

Prep softball

Baker at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.

Prep tennis

Redmond boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Pendleton girls at Redmond, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

Prep softball

Umatilla at Pendleton JV, 4 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner Invitational, Willow Creek Country Club, 1 p.m.

Prep tennis

Sherman at Irrigon 2 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Mount Is, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Prep baseball

Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Grant Union at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at Nixyaawii, Birch Creek Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Snohomish, 6 p.m.

Track and field

Griswold, Heppner, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at La Grande Invite, 10 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Moscow Invitational, TBD

