Thursday, March 31
Prep baseball
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Pendleton JV at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at MCC meet, Hanford, 3:30 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner vs. Riverside, Marker 40 Golf Club, TBD
Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, noon
Prep tennis
La Grande at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Heppner, 4 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Prep baseball
Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.
Wilsonville at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Pilot Rock at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Grant Union (2), 2 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at White Salmon (2), 3 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Pendleton at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner at McLoughlin Invite, Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, noon
Hermiston girls and boys, Pendleton boys at Big River Golf Course, TBD
Echo at Dufur Invite, The Dalles, TBD
Track and field
Griswold, Heppner, Ione, Irrigon, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Carnival of Speed, McLoughlin, 10 a.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Prep baseball
Union at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock at Lyle (2), 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Sherman (2), 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.
Track and field
Pendleton at Clay Lewis Invite, Hanford, 10:30 a.m.
College baseball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Prep softball
Echo/Stanfield at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.
Walla Walla at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Crook County girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
Prep baseball
Pendleton vs. Bend, at Hood River, 2 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Prep softball
Pilot Rock at Union (2), 3 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Prep golf
Pendleton girls at Prineville Country Club, 11 a.m.
College softball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Prep baseball
Baker/Powder Valley at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.
Prep softball
Baker at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.
Prep tennis
Redmond boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at Redmond, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Prep softball
Umatilla at Pendleton JV, 4 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner Invitational, Willow Creek Country Club, 1 p.m.
Prep tennis
Sherman at Irrigon 2 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Mount Is, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Prep baseball
Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Grant Union at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Richland, 7 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at Nixyaawii, Birch Creek Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Snohomish, 6 p.m.
Track and field
Griswold, Heppner, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at La Grande Invite, 10 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Moscow Invitational, TBD
