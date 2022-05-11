Schedule subject to change
Thursday, May 12
Prep baseball
Sherman at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Grant Union at Pilot Rock (2), 4 pm.
Friday, May 13
Prep baseball
Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Heppner at Lyle (2), 2 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)
Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)
Heppner/Ione at Union (2), 2 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.
Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Track and field
Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon
MCC Championships at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Championships, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.
Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, 3 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, Redmond
College softball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Prep baseball
Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
Dufur at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Crook County (2), noon
Prep softball
Crook County at Pendleton (2), noon
3A District 8: GSL No. 3 at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
3A state playoffs: Hermiston at Peninsula, TBD
Track and field
MCC Championships at Hermiston, 10:45 a.m.
Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, noon
Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon
Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, TBD
McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, 10 a.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), noon
Monday, May 16
Prep golf
5A girls state tournament, Emerald Valley, Creswell, TBD
Tuesday, May 17
Prep baseball
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Touchet at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Prep golf
5A girls state tournament, Emerald Valley, Creswell, TBD
Wednesday, May 18
Prep softball
Pendleton JV at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at Sherman (2), 2 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Prep baseball
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Hermiston at District 8 Championships, Spokane, TBD
Pendleton at 5A state meet, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
2A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
3A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
