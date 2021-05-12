Times subject to change

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Prep boys basketball

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Prep baseball

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:40 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton JV at Echo/Stanfield (2), 3 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at Chiawana, 5 p.m.

Prep track and field

Irrigon, Umatilla at District 3 meet at Riverside, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Prep baseball

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Dufur/South Wasco County at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Heppner/Ione at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.

McLoughlin at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Wapiti League Championships, Union, 11 a.m.

Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Heppner at Grant Union, 10 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain (2), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Richland at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Prep baseball

Crook County at Pendleton (2), 11 a.m.

Union/Cove at McLoughlin (2), 11 a.m.

Riverside at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon

Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Crook County (2), 11 a.m.

Union/Cove at Umatilla (2), 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

IMC District Championships at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, Ontario, 10 a.m.

Griswold at Jo-Hi Invite, 11 a.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

College baseball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

