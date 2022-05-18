Schedule subject to change

Thursday, May 19

Track and field

1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

2A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

3A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

Friday, May 20

Prep baseball

Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Portland Tennis Center, 8 a.m.

Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Riverside at 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament, Oregon State University, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Track and Field

Hermiston at District 8 Championships, Spokane, TBD

Pendleton at 5A state meet, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

2A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

3A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

5A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

Saturday, May 21

Prep Lacrosse

3A state quarterfinals: Hermiston at Roosevelt, TBD

Tennis

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Babette Hornstein Tennis Center, 8 a.m.

Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Riverside at 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament, Oregon State University, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Track and Field

Hermiston at District 8 Championships, Spokane, TBD

4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

5A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD

Thursday, May 26

Track and field

Hermiston at 3A state championships, Tacoma, TBD

Friday, May 27

Track and field

Hermiston at 3A state championships, Tacoma, TBD

Saturday, May 28

Track and field

Hermiston at 3A state championships, Tacoma, TBD

