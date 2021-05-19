THURSDAY, MAY 20
Prep baseball
2A/1A playoffs: Heppner vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, Bend High School, 4:30 p.m.
2A/1A playoffs: Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, at Portland Christian High School, 4 p.m. (loser out)
Prep boys basketball
Riverside at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Prep bowling
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 6 p.m.
Prep swimming
Hermiston at Richland, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Pendleton at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville, 5 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 5 p.m.
