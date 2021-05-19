THURSDAY, MAY 20

Prep baseball

2A/1A playoffs: Heppner vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, Bend High School, 4:30 p.m.

2A/1A playoffs: Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, at Portland Christian High School, 4 p.m. (loser out)

Prep boys basketball

Riverside at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Prep bowling

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 6 p.m.

Prep swimming

Hermiston at Richland, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Pendleton at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville, 5 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 5 p.m.

