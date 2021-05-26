Schedule subject to change

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner, McLoughlin at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Prep bowling

Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Prep boys basketball

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep swimming

Hermiston at Kennewick, 4 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Prep lacrosse

Wenatchee at Hermiston, 1 p.m.

