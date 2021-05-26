Schedule subject to change
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Heppner, McLoughlin at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Prep bowling
Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Prep boys basketball
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Prep swimming
Hermiston at Kennewick, 4 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Prep lacrosse
Wenatchee at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
