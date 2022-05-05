Schedule is subject to change
Thursday, May 5
Prep baseball
Pilot Rock at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Prep baseball
Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)
Umatilla at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Umatilla at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)
Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview (2), 3 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at Enterprise Invite, Alpine Meadows Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Richland Twilight, Hanford, TBD
Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Baker Invite, 10 a.m.
Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton at Sherman, 3 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, TBD
Prep lacrosse
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
College softball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Prep baseball
Heppner at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union (2), noon
Boys soccer
District 8 tournament: Hermiston at Mead, noon
Track and field
Griswold, Heppner, Ione at Condon Invitational, 1 p.m.
Pirate Senior Night Relays, Riverside, 4 p.m.
College baseball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), noon
Monday, May 9
Prep baseball
Irrigon at Pendleton JV, 4:30 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at district championships, Birch Creek Golf Club, TBD
Pendleton girls at district championships, Greenback at Heron Lakes, Portland, 10:40 a.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Prep baseball
Joseph at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla (2), 3 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Union, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30p.m.
Prep softball
Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at district championships, Birch Creek Golf Club, TBD
Pendleton girls at district championships, Greenback at Heron Lakes, Portland, 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday, May 11
College baseball
Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, TBD
Thursday, May 12
Prep baseball
Sherman at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Prep baseball
Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Heppner at Lyle (2), 2 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)
Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)
Heppner/Ione at Union (2), 2 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.
Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Track and field
Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon
MCC Championships at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Championships, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.
Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, 3 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, TBD
College softball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Prep baseball
Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
Dufur at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Crook County (2), noon
Prep softball
Crook County at Pendleton (2), noon
Track and field
MCC Championships at Hermiston, 10 a.m.
Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, noon
Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon
Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, TBD
McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, 10 a.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), noon
