Thursday, May 5

Prep baseball

Pilot Rock at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Prep baseball

Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)

Umatilla at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Umatilla at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)

Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview (2), 3 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at Enterprise Invite, Alpine Meadows Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Richland Twilight, Hanford, TBD

Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Baker Invite, 10 a.m.

Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton at Sherman, 3 p.m.

Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, TBD

Prep lacrosse

Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

College softball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Prep baseball

Heppner at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union (2), noon

Boys soccer

District 8 tournament: Hermiston at Mead, noon

Track and field

Griswold, Heppner, Ione at Condon Invitational, 1 p.m.

Pirate Senior Night Relays, Riverside, 4 p.m.

College baseball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), noon

Monday, May 9

Prep baseball

Irrigon at Pendleton JV, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at district championships, Birch Creek Golf Club, TBD

Pendleton girls at district championships, Greenback at Heron Lakes, Portland, 10:40 a.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Prep baseball

Joseph at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla (2), 3 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30p.m.

Prep softball

Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.

La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at district championships, Birch Creek Golf Club, TBD

Pendleton girls at district championships, Greenback at Heron Lakes, Portland, 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, May 11

College baseball

Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, TBD

Thursday, May 12

Prep baseball

Sherman at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Prep baseball

Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Heppner at Lyle (2), 2 p.m.

Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)

Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)

Heppner/Ione at Union (2), 2 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.

Track and field

Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon

MCC Championships at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Championships, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, 3 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, TBD

College softball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Prep baseball

Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.

Dufur at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Crook County (2), noon

Prep softball

Crook County at Pendleton (2), noon

Track and field

MCC Championships at Hermiston, 10 a.m.

Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, noon

Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon

Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, TBD

McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, 10 a.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), noon

