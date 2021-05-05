Times are subject to change

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Prep softball

Riverside at Echo/Stanfield, 2 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston at MCC Championships, Richland, 3 p.m.

Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Prep baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.

Prep softball

Grant Union at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 2 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.

Prep boys soccer

MCC playoffs: Hermiston at Pasco, 6 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Prep baseball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Mountain View, at Ridgeview, 1 p.m.

McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 1 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Irrigon (2), 10 a.m.

Umatilla at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

La Grande at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.

Prep boys soccer

MCC playoffs: Hermiston vs. TBA

Prep track and field

Stanfield/Echo, Griswold, Ione, at Wheeler County Invite, 10 a.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, noon

SUNDAY, MAY 9

College baseball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

