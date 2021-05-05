Times are subject to change
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Prep softball
Riverside at Echo/Stanfield, 2 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston at MCC Championships, Richland, 3 p.m.
Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Prep baseball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.
Prep softball
Grant Union at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 2 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.
Prep boys soccer
MCC playoffs: Hermiston at Pasco, 6 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Prep baseball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Mountain View, at Ridgeview, 1 p.m.
McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 1 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Irrigon (2), 10 a.m.
Umatilla at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
La Grande at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.
Prep boys soccer
MCC playoffs: Hermiston vs. TBA
Prep track and field
Stanfield/Echo, Griswold, Ione, at Wheeler County Invite, 10 a.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, noon
SUNDAY, MAY 9
College baseball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
