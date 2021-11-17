On the slate: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Nov. 18Prep girls bowlingKamiakin at Hermiston, 3 p.m.Friday, Nov. 19College cross-countryEastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, 10:30 a.m.College men’s wrestlingSimpson at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.College women’s wrestlingSimpson at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.College men’s basketballBlue Mountain vs. Linn Benton at WWCC, 6 p.m.College women’s basketballEdmonds at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 20Prep football2A state semifinals: Heppner vs. Coquille at McMinnville High School, noonCollege women’s basketballEastern Oregon vs. Montana Western, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterLower Columbia at Blue Mountain, 5 p.m.College men’s basketballBlue Mountain vs. Mountain Home AFB, 2 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 21College men’s wrestlingEastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBACollege women’s wrestlingEastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBACollege women’s basketballClark at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 23Prep girls bowlingHermiston at Kennewick, 2:30 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 30Prep girls basketballHermiston at Davis, 5:45 p.m.Prep boys basketballHermiston at Davis, 7:30 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Basketball University Sport School Wrestling College Man Spokane Blue Mountain Prep Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.