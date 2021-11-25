Friday, Nov. 26

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Eastern Oregon vs. Simpson, Best Western Caldwell Inn And Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Caldwell Inn And Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 28

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Cal Maritime, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Davis, 5:45 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hanford at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Tournament, TBD

