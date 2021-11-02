Thursday, Nov. 4

Prep volleyball

District 8 playoffs: Hermiston at Mt. Spokane, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Prep football

5A state playoffs: Dallas at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

1A state playoffs: Ione/Arlington at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

MCC-GSL crossover game: Ridgeline at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 7 p.m.

College cross-country

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBA

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Whitman at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Prep football

2A state playoffs: Weston McEwen at Toledo, 1 p.m.

2A state playoffs: Regis at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Cross-country

3A/2A/1A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBD

Pendleton at 5A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBD

Hermiston at 3A State Championships, Pasco, 1 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

5A quarterfinals: Pendleton at La Salle, TBD

3A/2A/1A quarterfinals: Riverside at Oregon Episcopal, TBD

College football

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noon

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.

College women’s wrestling

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

College volleyball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

