On the slate: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Thursday, Nov. 4Prep volleyballDistrict 8 playoffs: Hermiston at Mt. Spokane, 6 p.m.Friday, Nov. 5Prep football5A state playoffs: Dallas at Pendleton, 7 p.m.1A state playoffs: Ione/Arlington at St. Paul, 7 p.m.MCC-GSL crossover game: Ridgeline at Hermiston, 7 p.m.College volleyballBlue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 7 p.m.College cross-countryEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBACollege men's basketballEastern Oregon at Whitman, 7 p.m.College women's basketballWhitman at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 6Prep football2A state playoffs: Weston McEwen at Toledo, 1 p.m.2A state playoffs: Regis at Heppner, 4 p.m.Cross-country3A/2A/1A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBDPendleton at 5A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBDHermiston at 3A State Championships, Pasco, 1 p.m.Prep girls soccer5A quarterfinals: Pendleton at La Salle, TBD3A/2A/1A quarterfinals: Riverside at Oregon Episcopal, TBDCollege footballEastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noonCollege volleyballEastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.College men's wrestlingSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.College women's wrestlingSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 10College volleyballSpokane at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
