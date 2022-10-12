Thursday, Oct. 13
Prep football
Heppner at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Ontario, 4 p.m. (MT)
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
Echo at Union, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner at Vernonia Invitational, TBD
McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Moses Lake Invite at the Gorge, Quincy, TBD
Friday, Oct. 14
Prep football
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Clatskanie, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Lyle, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Long Creek, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 5 p.m. (MT)
McLoughlin at Nyssa, 6 p.m. (MT)
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 3 p.m. (MT)
Echo/Stanfield at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nyssa, 4 p.m. (MT)
Prep volleyball
Vale at McLoughlin, 1 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at The Dalles Tournament, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Horizon Christian, TBD
Nyssa at Umatilla, 10 a.m.
Union at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.
Elgin at Griswold, 11 a.m.
Vale at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, noon
Burns at McLoughlin, noon
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.
Union at Griswold, 2 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Weston-McEwen (at Stanfield), 2 p.m.
Heppner vs. Enterprise, at Grant Union, 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Southridge, noon
Umatilla at Nyssa, 11 a.m. (MT)
McLoughlin at Four Rivers, 11 a.m. (MT)
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Four Rivers, 1 p.m. (MT)
Umatilla at Nyssa, 1 p.m. (MT)
Long Creek at Riverside, 3 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, noon
Monday, Oct. 17
Prep volleyball
Stanfield at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Prep volleyball
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Prescott, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Baker, 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Prep cross-country
McLoughlin at LaPine Invitational, TBD
Thursday, Oct. 20
Prep football
Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Echo, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Baker at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC Championships at Hanford, TBD
Heppner, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock at Gold Rush Run, John Day, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Prep football
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Echo at Wheeler Co., 7 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Nyssa at Echo/Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Yakima, 6 p.m.
