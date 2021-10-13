On the slate: Thursday, Oct.14, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated Oct 13, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 14Prep footballHermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballUnion at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Echo at Sherman, 5 p.m.Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.McLoughlin at Ontario, 5:30 p.m.Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballHermiston at Davis (2), 4 p.m.Prep girls soccerPendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.Prep boys soccerMcLoughlin at Prescott, 4 p.m.Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.Prep cross-countryPendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Riverside Runoff Invitational, TBDFriday, Oct. 15Prep footballHeppner at Grant Union, 6 p.m.McLoughlin at Vale, 6 p.m.Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7 p.m.Prairie City/Burnt River at Echo, 7 p.m.Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballVale at Riverside, 1 p.m.Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.Burns at Irrigon, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerUmatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.Four Rivers at Riverside, 2 p.m.Nyssa at Irrigon, 4 p.m.Boys prep soccerNyssa at Irrigon, 2 p.m.Four Rivers at Riverside, 6 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterCollege volleyballBlue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.College men’s soccerOregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.College women’s soccerOregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 16Prep footballFort Vancouver at Irrigon, 4 p.m.Prep volleyballNixyaawii at Wallowa, 10 a.m.Griswold at Joseph, 10 a.m.Nyssa at Irrigon, 11 a.m.Burns at Riverside, 11 a.m.Vale at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.Nixyaawii at Joseph, 1 p.m.Griswold at Wallowa, 1 p.m.Pilot Rock vs. Grant Union at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.Vale at Irrigon, 2 p.m.Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 3 p.m.Burns at Umatilla, 3 p.m.Prep girls soccerFour Rivers at Irrigon, 11 a.m.Ontario at McLoughlin, noonNyssa at Riverside, noonPrep boys soccerOntario at McLoughlin, 1:30 p.m.Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.Nyssa at Riverside, 2 p.m.College men’s soccerBlue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 2:15 p.m.Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.College women’s soccerBlue Mountain at Treasure Valley, noonSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.College volleyballEastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.College cross-countryEastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, TBA Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Oregon Botany Sport Hydrography Volleyball Riverside Rock Nyssa Blue Mountain Pendleton Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
