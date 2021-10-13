Thursday, Oct. 14

Prep football

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at Ontario, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Davis (2), 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Prescott, 4 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Riverside Runoff Invitational, TBD

Friday, Oct. 15

Prep football

Heppner at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Vale, 6 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Prairie City/Burnt River at Echo, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Vale at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.

Four Rivers at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Boys prep soccer

Nyssa at Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Four Rivers at Riverside, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Prep football

Fort Vancouver at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 10 a.m.

Griswold at Joseph, 10 a.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 11 a.m.

Burns at Riverside, 11 a.m.

Vale at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 1 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Grant Union at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Four Rivers at Irrigon, 11 a.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, noon

Nyssa at Riverside, noon

Prep boys soccer

Ontario at McLoughlin, 1:30 p.m.

Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 2 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 2:15 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, noon

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.

College cross-country

Eastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, TBA

