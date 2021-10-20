Thursday, Oct. 21

Prep football

Irrigon at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Baker at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview a Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at MCC Championships, Hanford, noon

Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Gold Rush Run, John Day, TBD

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Mead at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Prep football

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Umatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Nyssa, noon

College volleyball

Warner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Prep volleyball

Echo vs. TBD at Big Sky League tournament

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

College football

Eastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noon

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Stanfield/Echo at Nyssa, 11 a.m.

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 11 a.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.

College volleyball

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

College men’s soccer

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25

Prep volleyball

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Prep volleyball

Walla Walla Valley Academy at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Irrigon at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Irrigon at Ukiah/Long Creek, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Boys prep soccer

Baker at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

