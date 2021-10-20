On the slate: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 21Prep footballIrrigon at Heppner, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballBaker at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.Ridgeview a Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Prep cross-countryHermiston at MCC Championships, Hanford, noonHeppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Gold Rush Run, John Day, TBDPrep girls soccerRiverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.Prep boys soccerPendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballMead at Hermiston, 4 p.m.Friday, Oct. 22Prep footballPendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.Pilot Rock at Sherman, 7 p.m.Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.Prep girls soccerUmatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerUmatilla at Nyssa, noonCollege volleyballWarner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.College men’s soccerCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.College women’s soccerCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 23Prep volleyballEcho vs. TBD at Big Sky League tournamentGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterHermiston at Walla Walla, 1 p.m.College footballEastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noonPrep volleyballHermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.Prep girls soccerStanfield/Echo at Nyssa, 11 a.m.Umatilla at Four Rivers, 11 a.m.Prep boys soccerUmatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.College volleyballMultnomah at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 24College men’s soccerWalla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.Monday, Oct. 25Prep volleyballLa Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 26Prep volleyballWalla Walla Valley Academy at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.Prep girls soccerIrrigon at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.McLoughlin at Baker, 5 p.m.Prep boys soccerIrrigon at Ukiah/Long Creek, 4 p.m.Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 27Boys prep soccerBaker at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 28Prep volleyballHermiston at Richland, 5:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerRiverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.Prep boys soccerRidgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Prep Volleyball Sport University Pendleton Hermiston Riverside Boys Crook County Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
