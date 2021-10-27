Thursday, Oct. 28

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Prep football

Ione/Arlington vs. Powder Valley, 4 p.m., EOU

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Nyssa at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen 7 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Championships, John Day, TBD

McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, Milton-Freewater, TBD

Slowpitch softball

2A/3A Tournament: Hermiston vs. Lake Washington, 10 a.m., Yakima

College volleyball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Prep volleyball

1A state tournament: Echo vs. TBD

2A state tournament: Portland Christian at Stanfield

Prep girls soccer

District 8 playoffs: Hermiston at Southridge, 1 p.m.

College football

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at District 8 3A/4A Prep Cross-Country Championships, Spokane, TBD

College men’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

