On the slate: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Oct 27, 2021

Thursday, Oct. 28

Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

College volleyball
Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

College men's soccer
Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.

College women's soccer
Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Prep football
Ione/Arlington vs. Powder Valley, 4 p.m., EOU
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Nyssa at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen 7 p.m.

Prep cross-country
Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Championships, John Day, TBD
McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, Milton-Freewater, TBD

Slowpitch softball
2A/3A Tournament: Hermiston vs. Lake Washington, 10 a.m., Yakima

College volleyball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Prep volleyball
1A state tournament: Echo vs. TBD
2A state tournament: Portland Christian at Stanfield

Prep girls soccer
District 8 playoffs: Hermiston at Southridge, 1 p.m.

College football
Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep cross-country
Hermiston at District 8 3A/4A Prep Cross-Country Championships, Spokane, TBD

College men's soccer
Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

College women's soccer
Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

College volleyball
Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
