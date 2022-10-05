Thursday, Oct. 6
Prep football
Umatilla vs. Irrigon (at Riverside), 7 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Ontario, 7 p.m. (MT)
Griswold at Union, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Echo at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Riverside at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
La Grande at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner, Pendleton, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Mustang Invite, Heppner, TBD
Friday, Oct. 7
Prep football
Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Powder Valley at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Dufur, 7 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Grant Union, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nyssa, 7 p.m. (MT)
Prep boys soccer
Nyssa at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 6 p.m.
LCU/SEC at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Nyssa at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Tiger Invite, La Grande, TBD
Hermiston at Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational, Lakewood, TBD
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Echo 1 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 12:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Powder Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Cove, 5 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational, Lakewood, TBD
Weston-McEwen at 53rd Max Jensen Richland Invite, TBD
Prep boys soccer
Nyssa at Riverside, noon
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Nyssa at Riverside, 10 a.m.
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 11 a.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Yakima at Blue Mountain, noon
Monday, Oct. 10
College volleyball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Baker, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Baker at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Prep volleyball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Echo, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Cove, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Spray, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC meet at Kennewick, 3 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
College volleyball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Prep football
Heppner at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Ontario, 4 p.m. (MT)
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
Echo at Union, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Heppner at Vernonia Invitational, TBD
McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Moses Lake Invite at the Gorge, Quincy, TBD
Friday, Oct. 14
Prep football
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Clatskanie, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Lyle, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Vale at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Long Creek, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 5 p.m. (MT)
McLoughlin at Nyssa, 6 p.m. (MT)
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 3 p.m. (MT)
Echo/Stanfield at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nyssa, 4 p.m. (MT)
Prep volleyball
Vale at McLoughlin, 1 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 5 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.