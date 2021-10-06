Thursday, Oct. 7Prep football
Pendleton at McDaniel, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Dufur at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 5 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Cove at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Walla Walla (2), 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Pendleton, Griswold, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Mustang Invite, Heppner, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8Prep football
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Dufur at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Echo at Condon, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 6 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Corban, 7 p.m.
Prep cross-country
McLoughlin at Tiger Invite, La Grande, 11 a.m.
College men’s soccer
Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, noon
College women’s soccer
Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9College football
Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Union, noon
Heppner vs. Enterprise (at Union), 2 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles Tournament, 9 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, noon
Weston-McEwen vs. Stanfield at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Pine Eagle, 11 a.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston, Pendleton, Weston-McEwen at Max Jensen Classic, Richland, 11 a.m.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside at Sisters, 2 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at WWCC, 2:15 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Providence, 12 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at WWCC, noon
Eastern Oregon at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at Bushnell, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.
River View at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Echo, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Portland Christian at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Grandview at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC meet in Kennewick, 3 p.m.
College volleyball
WWCC at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
