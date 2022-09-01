Thursday, Sept. 1
Schedule subject to change
Prep football
Irrigon at Baker JV, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Dufur, 3 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at South Wasco County, 4 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Mountain View, at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. St. Paul (at Dufur), 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Riverside at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.
Riverside at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Prep football
Ione/Arlington at Dufur Classic, TBD
Toledo at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Caldera, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Tri-Cities Prep, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Imbler (at EOU), 7 p.m.
Joseph at Echo, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Culver, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
College Place at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 8 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Echo, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Stanfield, Umatilla at Baker Tournament, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. TBD at Dufur, TBD
Prep girls soccer
Trout Lake at Umatilla, TBD
Prep cross-country
Hermiston, Pendleton at Hanford Jamboree, 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at College of Idaho, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Umpqua at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Prep volleyball
Ione/Arlington, Pilot Rock at Dufur Jamboree, TBD
Hermiston at Richland Jamboree, TBD
Weston-McEwen vs. Culver at Heppner Tournament, TBD
Weston-McEwen vs. Kennedy at Heppner Tournament, TBD
Weston-McEwen vs. Vernonia at Heppner Tournament, TBD
Heppner vs. TBD at Heppner Tournament, TBD
Riverside at Riverdale, noon
Prep girls soccer
Hanford at Hermiston, noon
Prep cross-country
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Ultimook Race, Tillamook, TBD
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Portland, 2 p.m.
College volleyball
Linfield JV at Blue Mountain, 8 a.m.
Linfield JV at Blue Mountain, noon
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Prep volleyball
South Wasco County at Echo, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. South Wasco County, at Echo, 6 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Riverside, 4 p.m.
College Place at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Riverside at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Prescott at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
