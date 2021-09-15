On the slate: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 16Prep footballPutnam at Pendleton (at PHS), 5 p.m.Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballGrant Union at Heppner, 5 p.m.Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Riverside at Irrigon, 5 p.m.Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerHermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4 p.m.Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerPrescott at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballHermiston at West Valley (2), 4 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17Prep footballHermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at Burns, 7 p.m.Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.Riverside at Irrigon, 7 p.m.Huntington at Echo, 7 p.m.Prep cross-countryPendleton, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Stanfield/Echo at Wallowa County Invitational, 3 p.m.College volleyballYakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 18Prep cross-countryHermiston at Oregon City Invite,11:30 a.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPrep volleyballUmatilla, Stanfield at Riverside Tournament, 10 a.m.Girls prep soccerBaker at Riverside, 1 p.m.Prep boys soccerRiverside at Catlin Gabel, 1 p.m.College men’s soccerBlue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.College women’s soccerBlue Mountain at Columbia Basin, noonCollege footballEOU at Carroll College, noonMonday, Sept. 20Prep volleyballWalla Walla Valley Academy at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerBaker at Pendleton, 4 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 21Prep volleyballThe Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Eisenhower at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.Ontario at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.Riverside at Columbia White Salmon, 6:30 p.m.Griswold at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.Condon at Echo, 5 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerChiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at Umatilla, 3 p.m.Prep boys soccerMcLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballSunnyside at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prep Football Volleyball University Geology Umatilla Riverside Hermiston Pendleton Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
