Thursday, Sept. 16

Prep football

Putnam at Pendleton (at PHS), 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Grant Union at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Prescott at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at West Valley (2), 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Prep football

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Burns, 7 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Echo, 7 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Pendleton, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Stanfield/Echo at Wallowa County Invitational, 3 p.m.

College volleyball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at Oregon City Invite,11:30 a.m.

Prep volleyball

Umatilla, Stanfield at Riverside Tournament, 10 a.m.

Girls prep soccer

Baker at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Riverside at Catlin Gabel, 1 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, noon

College football

EOU at Carroll College, noon

Monday, Sept. 20

Prep volleyball

Walla Walla Valley Academy at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Baker at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prep volleyball

The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia White Salmon, 6:30 p.m.

Griswold at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Condon at Echo, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Sunnyside at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

