On the slate: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Thursday, Sept. 2

Prep football
Irrigon at Baker JV, 7 p.m.
Cove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball
South Wasco County, Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Umatilla vs. Stanfield at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer
Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Ontario, 3 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Prep football
Pendleton at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Toledo, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at College Place, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Perrydale, TBD
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Colton at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Echo at Joseph, 7 p.m.
Culver at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball
Delphian at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Echo at Joseph, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer
Trout Lake at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep cross-country
Pendleton, Hermiston at Hanford jamboree, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Prep volleyball
Weston-McEwen at East vs. West Tournament at Heppner, 9 a.m.
Pendleton at McKay Tournament, 7 a.m.
Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 1 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Prairie City/Burnt River, TBD
Irrigon at Stanfield, 9 a.m.
Elgin at Stanfield, 10:30 a.m.
Joseph at Stanfield, noon
Elgin vs. Irrigon, at Stanfield, 12:45 p.m.
Wallowa at Echo, 9 a.m.
Union at Echo, 10:30 a.m.
Prescott at Echo, noon

Prep girls soccer
Hanford at Hermiston, noon

Prep cross-country
Heppner, Umatilla at The Ultimook Race, Tillamook, 11:30 a.m.
