Thursday, Sept. 2

Prep football

Irrigon at Baker JV, 7 p.m.

Cove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

South Wasco County, Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Imbler, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Umatilla vs. Stanfield at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Ontario, 3 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Prep football

Pendleton at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Toledo, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at College Place, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Perrydale, TBD

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Colton at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Echo at Joseph, 7 p.m.

Culver at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Delphian at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Echo at Joseph, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Trout Lake at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Pendleton, Hermiston at Hanford jamboree, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Prep volleyball

Weston-McEwen at East vs. West Tournament at Heppner, 9 a.m.

Pendleton at McKay Tournament, 7 a.m.

Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 1 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Prairie City/Burnt River, TBD

Irrigon at Stanfield, 9 a.m.

Elgin at Stanfield, 10:30 a.m.

Joseph at Stanfield, noon

Elgin vs. Irrigon, at Stanfield, 12:45 p.m.

Wallowa at Echo, 9 a.m.

Union at Echo, 10:30 a.m.

Prescott at Echo, noon

Prep girls soccer

Hanford at Hermiston, noon

Prep cross-country

Heppner, Umatilla at The Ultimook Race, Tillamook,11:30 a.m.

