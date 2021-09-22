Thursday, Sept. 23
Football
Irrigon at Grant Union, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pilot Rock a Heppner, 5 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.
La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Eisenhower (2), 4 p.m.
Cross-country
Heppner, Griswold, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Umatilla at Stanfield Fun Country, TBD
Friday, Sept. 24
Football
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Baker at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Echo at Dayville/Monument, 1 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Echo at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 2 p.m.
Riverside at Four Corners, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Four Rivers, 2 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
Cross-country
Heppner at Bridgette Nelson, The Dalles, 10 a.m.
Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii at Champs Invite, Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
College football
College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Enterprise at Heppner, noon
Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Oregon City Tournament, 7 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union at Stanfield, 1:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 3 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at McLoughlin, 12:30 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 1 p.m.
Wallowa at Griswold, 10 a.m.
Joseph at Griswold, 1 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.
Pendleton at Lewiston, noon
McLoughlin at Ontario, 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Four Corners, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Lewiston at Pendleton, noon
McLoughlin at Ontario, 12:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Four Rivers, noon
Riverside at Nyssa, 11 a.m.
Cross-country
Pendleton at Three Course Challenge, TBD
McLoughlin at Connell Invite, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at John Hascall Memorial 3K, TBD
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 2:15 p.m.
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, noon
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Prep volleyball
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.