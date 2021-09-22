Thursday, Sept. 23

Football

Irrigon at Grant Union, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Pilot Rock a Heppner, 5 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.

La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Eisenhower (2), 4 p.m.

Cross-country

Heppner, Griswold, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Umatilla at Stanfield Fun Country, TBD

Friday, Sept. 24

Football

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Echo at Dayville/Monument, 1 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Four Corners, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Four Rivers, 2 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Bushnell at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Cross-country

Heppner at Bridgette Nelson, The Dalles, 10 a.m.

Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii at Champs Invite, Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

College football

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Enterprise at Heppner, noon

Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Oregon City Tournament, 7 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union at Stanfield, 1:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 3 p.m.

Dayton-Waitsburg at McLoughlin, 12:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 1 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 10 a.m.

Joseph at Griswold, 1 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.

Pendleton at Lewiston, noon

McLoughlin at Ontario, 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.

Irrigon at Four Corners, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Lewiston at Pendleton, noon

McLoughlin at Ontario, 12:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Four Rivers, noon

Riverside at Nyssa, 11 a.m.

Cross-country

Pendleton at Three Course Challenge, TBD

McLoughlin at Connell Invite, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at John Hascall Memorial 3K, TBD

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 2:15 p.m.

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Spokane, noon

Corban at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Prep volleyball

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Echo, 5 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Prep volleyball

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.

