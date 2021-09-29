Thursday, Sept. 30

Prep football

The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Heppner at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Prep football

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler at Echo, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Irrigon at Burns, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Burns, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale, noon

Umatilla at Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Nyssa at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Prep cross-country

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

College football

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.

College volleyball

Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Southridge at Hermiston, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Enterprise at Grant Union, 3:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at Dayton-Waitsburg, 12:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Vale, 10 a.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 3 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, noon

Riverside at Vale, 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 1 p.m.

Griswold at Imbler, 10 a.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at Oxford Classic in Bend, 2 p.m.

Pendleton, McLoughlin, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Pasco Big Cross Invite, 10:30 a.m.

Prep girls soccer

Nyssa at Stanfield/Echo, noon

Four Rivers at Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Four Rivers at Umatilla, noon

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, noon

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, noon

Sunday, Oct. 3

College men’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 3 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Ukiah/Long Creek at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Moses Lake at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Prep volleyball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Baker, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.