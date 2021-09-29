Thursday, Sept. 30
Prep football
The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Prep football
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler at Echo, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Irrigon at Burns, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, noon
Umatilla at Nyssa, 5 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Nyssa at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
McLoughlin at Baker Invite, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Evergreen State at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
College football
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.
College volleyball
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Southridge at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Enterprise at Grant Union, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Dayton-Waitsburg, 12:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale, 10 a.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, noon
Riverside at Vale, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Burns, 1 p.m.
Griswold at Imbler, 10 a.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at Oxford Classic in Bend, 2 p.m.
Pendleton, McLoughlin, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Pasco Big Cross Invite, 10:30 a.m.
Prep girls soccer
Nyssa at Stanfield/Echo, noon
Four Rivers at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Four Rivers at Umatilla, noon
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, noon
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, noon
Sunday, Oct. 3
College men’s soccer
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 3 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Baker at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Moses Lake at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Baker, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
